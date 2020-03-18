Phoenixcoin (PXC) One Day Volume Tops $53.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 29% against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $257,979.76 and $53.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Storeum (STO) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00490499 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.01099782 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00055284 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00033758 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00184642 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007436 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00106763 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 77,806,587 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

