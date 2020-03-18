Phore (PHR) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.73 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0849 or 0.00001611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, IDAX, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, Phore has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $16,200.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005946 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000139 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 20,421,913 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phore’s official website is phore.io.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

