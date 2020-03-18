Pi Financial Cuts Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target to C$9.00

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Pi Financial from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 125.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety stock traded down C$0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.00. The company had a trading volume of 35,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,844. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$7.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$10.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and multi-gas diffusion and pump cartridges for gas detection scenarios requiring up to five sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.