Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,022 shares during the period. Pinduoduo comprises 1.4% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $21,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,109,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,954,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,202,000 after purchasing an additional 565,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,011,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,178,000 after purchasing an additional 597,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,996,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,137,000 after purchasing an additional 211,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.4% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,901,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,697,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

PDD traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $31.73. The company had a trading volume of 196,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,858,416. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pinduoduo Inc has a one year low of $18.46 and a one year high of $45.25.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

