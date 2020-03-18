Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 8,350 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 86.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,474,000 after buying an additional 323,893 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in Square by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 2,211,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,358,000 after purchasing an additional 571,372 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,687,000 after purchasing an additional 50,865 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of Square stock opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.80. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Square from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Square from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.58.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at $15,816,703.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,064,905. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.