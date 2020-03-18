Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stock Position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,186 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in HMS were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HMS by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of HMS by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HMSY opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $40.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). HMS had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. HMS’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. HMS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.32.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

