Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,854 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.18% of Hanmi Financial worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.20. Hanmi Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 5.79%. Analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

HAFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

