Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.46 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.55. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

