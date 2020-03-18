Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Stock Position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,144 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $17,197,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in NMI by 57.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after buying an additional 458,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NMI by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,149,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,329,000 after buying an additional 259,186 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,768,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NMI by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 258,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after buying an additional 81,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NMIH shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of NMI from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

In related news, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $828,767.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,122.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $826,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,927 shares in the company, valued at $16,697,966.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NMI stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.96.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. NMI had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 45.40%. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.11 million. Analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

