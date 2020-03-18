Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,773 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,409 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 24.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 18.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,839 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,763,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,632,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

BVN opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $235.49 million for the quarter. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

