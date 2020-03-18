Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,127 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 18,810 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 18,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average is $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.55%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.