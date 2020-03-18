Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its position in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,313 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brady by 36.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,270 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Brady by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brady alerts:

NYSE:BRC opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brady Corp has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $59.11.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $276.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. Brady had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Brady’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brady Corp will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Brady from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other news, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $802,110.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,821.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $427,812.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 359,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,325,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.