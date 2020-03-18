Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 10,714 Shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,714 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Monro were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Monro by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,928,000 after buying an additional 12,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 533,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,701,000 after acquiring an additional 100,703 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 479,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,502,000 after acquiring an additional 122,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,401,000 after acquiring an additional 136,626 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average is $71.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. Monro Inc has a twelve month low of $43.83 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. Monro had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monro Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Monro’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

MNRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Monro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

