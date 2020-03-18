Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 14,586 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,586 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,255,000 after buying an additional 1,357,545 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,139,000 after acquiring an additional 37,955 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 292,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,507,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.78. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $73.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.06%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor bought 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.94 per share, with a total value of $109,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,906.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSIT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

