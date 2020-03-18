Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 18,691 Shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,691 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.08% of Veritex worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Veritex by 794.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,321,000 after buying an additional 1,351,382 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth $26,606,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Veritex by 527.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,438,000 after purchasing an additional 846,632 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth $9,661,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth $5,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Veritex news, CFO Terry Earley purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,316.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $207,422.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 428,993 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,673.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of VBTX opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.56. Veritex Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.40 million. Analysts expect that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

