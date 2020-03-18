Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 3,264 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,950 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.09% of Perficient worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 313.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 506,693 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $23,343,000 after acquiring an additional 384,141 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 490,018 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 578,417 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $26,648,000 after acquiring an additional 345,124 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $7,809,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1,921.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,229 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 143,749 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Perficient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $162,969.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,804.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $245,569.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,655 shares of company stock worth $5,147,042 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $145.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.04%. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

