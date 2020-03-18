Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 6,619 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,460 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.07% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,555,000 after buying an additional 45,992 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBTB opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.17. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.85.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NBTB shares. BidaskClub upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

