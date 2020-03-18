Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 7,727 Shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,727 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.13% of Trueblue worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Trueblue by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 146,494 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Trueblue by 1,707.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 92,331 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Trueblue by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 167,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 84,021 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 672,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 79,434 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trueblue by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,235,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,721,000 after purchasing an additional 59,460 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $485.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.93. Trueblue Inc has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Trueblue had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trueblue Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti raised shares of Trueblue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Trueblue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

