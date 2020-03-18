Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 7,781 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,781 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,921,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 495.0% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 32,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Medpace by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Medpace has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $52.84 and a 52 week high of $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.40 and its 200-day moving average is $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $229.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. Medpace had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

