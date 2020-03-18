Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 9,369 Shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,369 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Saia by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 344,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after buying an additional 105,201 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Saia by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 18,723 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Saia by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,493 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $1,152,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,600.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. BidaskClub lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Stephens downgraded Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Saia from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.82.

Shares of SAIA opened at $76.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.65. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Saia Inc has a twelve month low of $56.35 and a twelve month high of $107.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.36%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Saia Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

