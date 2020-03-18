Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $1.10 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,290 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,394,206 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,274,323,000 after buying an additional 294,513 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,151 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $486,980,000 after buying an additional 287,967 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,120,480 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $169,607,000 after buying an additional 116,310 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,805 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $112,893,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.10. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $258,107.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,029.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

