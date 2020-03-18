Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Murry Gerber acquired 155,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

