Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stock Position in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,028 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 203,130 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 1,252.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 123,803 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 221,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,118,000 after buying an additional 68,072 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,445,000 after buying an additional 63,788 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 2,258.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 39,503 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wingstop from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.94.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WING opened at $63.13 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc has a 52 week low of $53.55 and a 52 week high of $107.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 91.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

