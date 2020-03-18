Pinkcoin Achieves Market Cap of $392,568.73 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $392,568.73 and approximately $478.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Cryptohub. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 39.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.01109027 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00056869 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000128 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 441,578,158 coins and its circulating supply is 416,317,722 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

