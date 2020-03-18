Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PINS. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pinterest to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

NYSE PINS traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $11.37. 135,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,213,192. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.74. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 100.37% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 28,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $698,251.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,251.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 554,042 shares of company stock worth $12,508,546 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 376.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

