Pioneer Energy Services Corp (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pioneer Energy Services Corp (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.00.

Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of Pioneer Energy Services stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 323,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,292. Pioneer Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 3.23.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

