Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SEI Investments in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEIC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 2,764.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 409.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at $583,446,579.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,760,390 shares in the company, valued at $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

