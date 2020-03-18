Piper Sandler Trims iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Target Price to

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on iRobot in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James raised iRobot from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.79.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.83. iRobot has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that iRobot will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in iRobot by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in iRobot by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 746,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,834,000 after acquiring an additional 85,124 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,441,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iRobot by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

