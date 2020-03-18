Pivot Token (PVT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $105,403.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, BigONE and Coinall. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 39.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.71 or 0.02265165 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00195781 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039477 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00036108 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Pivot Token Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62.

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, BigONE and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

