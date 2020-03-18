PIVX Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00003834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. PIVX has a market capitalization of $11.39 million and $502,303.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded 44.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIVX alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018455 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00004023 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Coinroom, Trade By Trade, Coinbe, Livecoin, CoinExchange, YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex, Bisq, Cryptopia, Graviex, Binance, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.