PIXEL Trading Down 66.9% This Week (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. In the last week, PIXEL has traded 66.9% lower against the dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $367,097.61 and approximately $206,655.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,245.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.02 or 0.03374808 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00758495 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00021337 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000613 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

