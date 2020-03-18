Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,932,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774,263 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.78% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $237,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,110,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $774,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,325 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,230,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,246 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,724,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 14,010,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $257,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,748 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,299,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,407,000 after acquiring an additional 844,656 shares during the period. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAA traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $3.29. 16,455,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,008,068. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $424,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,923,547.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 650,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,350.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $583,980 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

