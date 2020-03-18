Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Director Buys $436,250.00 in Stock

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Director Robert V. Sinnott bought 125,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $436,250.00.

Shares of PAGP stock traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,688,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19. Plains GP Holdings LP has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.98%. Plains GP’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAGP. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Plains GP by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 218,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,182 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at $992,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 405,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

