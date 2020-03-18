PlayChip (PLA) Price Hits $0.0002

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, PlayChip has traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar. PlayChip has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $968.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip.

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

