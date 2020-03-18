PlayCoin [ERC20] (PLX) Trading 70.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLX) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 70.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $997,027.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.14 or 0.02269676 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00195413 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039471 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00036279 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. The official website for PlayCoin [ERC20] is playcoin.game. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

