PlayGame Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One PlayGame token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). PlayGame has a market capitalization of $120,250.40 and approximately $64.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded down 39.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.52 or 0.02252979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00195470 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00035981 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 83.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PlayGame Token Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,153,478 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg.

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

