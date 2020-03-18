Playkey Tops 1-Day Volume of $12,035.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. Playkey has a total market cap of $262,091.41 and $12,035.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Playkey has traded down 33.2% against the dollar. One Playkey token can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000358 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Playkey Profile

Playkey launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

