Polis (POLIS) Market Cap Achieves $3.79 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00007287 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, STEX and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Polis has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. Polis has a market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $4,918.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 77.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,811,869 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

