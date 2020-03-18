Polymath Hits Market Capitalization of $8.24 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Polymath has a total market cap of $8.24 million and $4.65 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Binance, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00645757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018418 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00009087 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,275,816 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Binance, Kucoin, Koinex, Bitbns, DDEX, UEX, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, IDEX, Upbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

