PolySwarm (NCT) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $5,878.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded down 33% against the dollar. One PolySwarm token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, TOPBTC and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018735 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.36 or 0.02264948 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00196081 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00039444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00036020 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/@PolySwarm.

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, HitBTC, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.