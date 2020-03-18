PopularCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $37,469.98 and $9.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00646990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018261 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00033835 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00106546 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00008024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00009331 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,001,194,903 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

