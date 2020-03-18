Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Holdings Trimmed by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 288,364 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.25% of Portland General Electric worth $62,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 430.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,456,000 after purchasing an additional 884,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,250,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,412,000 after purchasing an additional 265,055 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 817,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,627,000 after purchasing an additional 196,955 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,792,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,784,000 after purchasing an additional 187,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 166,604 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POR. KeyCorp began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Sidoti raised their price target on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

POR stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.11. The company had a trading volume of 18,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,606. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.31. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 64.44%.

Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

