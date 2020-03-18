PotCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.00 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $394.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 37.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and Poloniex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,293.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.95 or 0.02190576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $180.27 or 0.03405779 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00644874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018166 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00686722 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00085517 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00025905 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00545660 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018593 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,468,442 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

