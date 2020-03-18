Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Stake Lessened by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,440 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Potlatchdeltic worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 170,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 21,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $879,275.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $88,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,640 shares of company stock worth $1,443,031. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCH. Raymond James upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Potlatchdeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Potlatchdeltic stock traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 120,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average is $41.59. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.69 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.