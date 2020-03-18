Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Stake Lowered by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,500 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Potlatchdeltic worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 109.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 256,077 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter worth about $9,297,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Potlatchdeltic by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 695,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,102,000 after buying an additional 79,985 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Potlatchdeltic by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 127,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 77,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,383,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,130,000 after buying an additional 76,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 21,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $879,275.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $88,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,640 shares of company stock worth $1,443,031. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCH traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.86. 10,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.48. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.59.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

