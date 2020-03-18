PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

PSK stock traded down C$960,785.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,971. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 15.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$6.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.95.

PSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy cut PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.88.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

