Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,433 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $2,788,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 39,027 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 660,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,749,000 after purchasing an additional 74,700 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 183,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 133,046 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NYSE PBH traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,047. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.34 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

