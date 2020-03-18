Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Pretium Resources in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital upgraded Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pretium Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of TSE:PVG opened at C$9.68 on Wednesday. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of C$6.25 and a 12-month high of C$18.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 44.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.