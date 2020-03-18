Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 168 ($2.21) price target (up previously from GBX 160 ($2.10)) on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 147 ($1.93) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 163 ($2.14).

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

Shares of PHP traded down GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 126.20 ($1.66). 6,118,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,202. Primary Health Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 122.40 ($1.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 163.40 ($2.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 155.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 147.59.

In other news, insider Richard Howell purchased 28,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £45,970.74 ($60,471.90). Also, insider Stephen Kell sold 22,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.10), for a total transaction of £35,993.60 ($47,347.54). Insiders have bought a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $4,616,322 in the last three months.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.