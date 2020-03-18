Primecoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,259.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $620,692.42 and $3,259.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, BX Thailand, Trade By Trade and Bittylicious. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 35% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 31,090,238 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io.

Primecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, BX Thailand, Poloniex, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

